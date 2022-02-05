Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

ALCO opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

