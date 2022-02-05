Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.38 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$47.01 and a 1-year high of C$54.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

