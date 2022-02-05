Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.44 Million

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $81.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.64 million to $82.40 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.72 million to $338.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $384.02 million, with estimates ranging from $371.38 million to $392.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 4,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.