Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.99.

ALYA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

