AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $11.16 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.