Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

