Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

