Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$52.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.14 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.