Alpha Token (A) Reaches One Day Volume of $666.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Alpha Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $388,394.49 and $666.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 153.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

