Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $3,570,408.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,828.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,831.21.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

