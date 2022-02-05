Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $137.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,831.21.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock valued at $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

