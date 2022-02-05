Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,823.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,816.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.