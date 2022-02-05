alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

