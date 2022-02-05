Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.39.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$48.95 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.11.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

