Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

AMPS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

