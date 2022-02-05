AMATEN (AMA) Reaches Market Cap of $563,539.01

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $563,539.01 and $801.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

