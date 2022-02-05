Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

