Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,625.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,362.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

