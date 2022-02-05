Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,398,491 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $12.13.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

