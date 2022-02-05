Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

AMRC traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 387,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

