American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,550 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

