American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,063 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $521.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.