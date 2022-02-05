American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.