American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

