American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 349,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 728,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

