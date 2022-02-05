Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

