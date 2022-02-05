AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch Sells 44,492 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

