Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

