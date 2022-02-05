Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 517 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

