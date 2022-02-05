Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

