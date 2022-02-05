Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,421,000 after buying an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.