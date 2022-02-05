Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5,025.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $116.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.