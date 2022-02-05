Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AudioEye by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

