Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

