Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $25.49 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Markforged stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 495,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,476. Markforged has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,536 shares of company stock worth $1,209,962 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $17,592,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

