Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.98. 9,017,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,965. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

