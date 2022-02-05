Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.98. 9,017,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,965. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.