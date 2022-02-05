Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($2.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viad by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.83. 136,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. Viad has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

