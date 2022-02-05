Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.99). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,644. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

