Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $313.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

HWC opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

