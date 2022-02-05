Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.05 Million

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report sales of $129.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $546.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $579.50 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PMT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.