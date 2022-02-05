Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. RadNet reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.