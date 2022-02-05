Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $17.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $82.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.13 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 753,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,697. Veru has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

