Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Aeva Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AEVA opened at $5.24 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

