Analysts Offer Predictions for Cabot Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Cabot stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

