Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

