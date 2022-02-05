Analysts Set Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $75.33

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

