Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $658.65

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.65.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $590.16 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

