Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 3,130

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th.

CCH traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,478 ($33.32). 615,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,864. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,522.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,552.85. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,202 ($29.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.00), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($504,816.82). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

