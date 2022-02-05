Analysts Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Target Price at €14.10

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.23 ($11.49) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €10.08 ($11.33) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($20.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.24 and a 200-day moving average of €12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

