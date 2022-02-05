Analysts Set Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) PT at $15.00

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

